Local Businesses Issue Challenge to Competitors

Brad Baker of SilverStar Resort and Brad Nakucyj of Bannister GM Vernon’s are teaming up with Leanne Hammond at the Community Foundation North Okanagan to help raise funds for the Air Rescue One initiative.

The SilverStar Play Forever Fund raised $10,000 on Family Day for Air Rescue One’s Winch fundraising initiative and immediately matched it with $10,000 more. Bannister GM Vernon has now stepped up with $10,000 for a total of $30,000!

now Bannister GM Vernon is challenging all the other auto dealers in the area to meet or beat their gift of $10,000 to make the total $40,000 or more. “Air Rescue One has a significant goal to reach, and a little friendly rivalry could really help get the giving going,” says Nakucyj.

The Air Rescue One program provides critical rescue response to the most seriously injured, lost, and sick. When it comes to saving lives, every minute counts. While ground resources can take hours to locate, treat, and evacuate you when you are injured, the rescue helicopter can be launched within minutes, flying to your aid at over 200km/hr. Once on scene, highly trained rescue technicians can winch down from the helicopter directly to your location, stabilize your injuries, treat your pain, provide warmth and comfort, and winch you to the helicopter overhead.

AR1 is the primary SAR air rescue team in the Thompson Okanagan. The AR1 program was created right here in our community by Vernon Search and Rescue. Air Rescue One became the first civilian SAR winch rescue helicopter team in Canada and continues to serve the Thompson Okanagan region to this day.

Air Rescue One has a goal to raise $400,000 to purchase a winch for the Air Rescue One program between now and June 2022. On average, 3 calls a week are missed where a human life is at risk when a dedicated winch is not available. This is a critical piece of equipment to this key resource that is AR1.

To participate in the Air Rescue One fundraising challenge, alongside the SilverStar Play Forever Fund & Bannister GM Vernon, contact Leanne at Leanne@cfno.org or at 250.542.8655.