Local Company Leads the Way with Virtual Theatrical Experience for Winter Carnival

There’s a brand-new kind of event coming to Vernon’s Winter Carnival this year – something that has never been done in the Okanagan or Western Canada before.

The new event, “Our HOME Town – A virtual theatrical experience”, is a live theatre production that will be produced, directed and performed entirely online - physically-distanced, as required by provincial health orders.

“We are making the most of available technology and creative techniques to bring you a unique theatrical experience – like a staged reading, but better!”, says Heather Sharpe, Event Producer and Director at Sherpa Group Events. “The casting, rehearsals and tech were all done through video conferencing. Each show is performed live from the actors’ homes. So, you never know what may happen and each night is going to be slightly different.”

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is going ahead in 2021, with the current restrictions from the PHO considered.

“While we aren’t able to meet in person at this time, Vernon’s Winter Carnival is still offering lots of activities and events that are safe.” says Sharpe, “We wanted to be sure that Carnival had an arts and culture component for the community that was unique and entertaining.”

The play, custom written by local Jason Armstrong (107.5 Beach Radio), is a light-hearted and family-friendly homage to Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town”, adapted to feature local happenings and celebrities. Brian Martin anchors the production in the lead role, with Rebecca Barton supporting (both from 107.5 Beach Radio). Brad Krauza of Gonzo Okanagan, Melina Schein and Craig Howard of Big Apple Productions, Roger Knox of the Vernon Morning Star and many other local icons making an appearance, with a special cameo from Vernon’s Mayor Victor Cumming. The production is sponsored by 107.5 Beach Radio, Vernon Morning Star and Salt-Fowler Real Estate.