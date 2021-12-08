Local Video Showcases Anti-Racist Action

A new video shot in Vernon showcases three different ways individuals and organizations took action against racism in the community. The video, titled “Allyship in Action” tells the stories of how different community groups choose to take action to increase awareness that racism is real and has hurtful consequences.

“Two of these grass-roots initiatives were imagined and enacted separately as a response to the damaging and unwelcomed distribution of hate flyers last year while the other was in response to increased anti-Asian racism related to the pandemic,” says Annette Sharkey, Executive Director of the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan which sponsored the production.

The six minute video begins with the story of an early morning paddle boarding excursion to Stand Up Against racism. The video continues by interweaving the stories of school-age students celebrating their diversity in self-portraits, and the opportunity to learn how to be an ally from two Indigenous educators.

The video is available at https://socialplanning.ca/anti-racism/ a webpage that asks What Can You do to Combat Racism, and includes links to information for the public, educators, and social service providers. Groups are invited to download the video and use it as a topic for discussion.

Sharkey says, “The video is available for anyone to view and is suitable for sharing as a discussion starter. We hope it makes people think about why it’s important for society to have public demonstrations against racism, and to question how we can all be part of creating safer, more inclusive spaces.”

Sharkey says free workshops and webinars are being planned in the new year for the public to learn more about racism and being an ally. Additional workshops and webinars will be promoted once dates are confirmed and registration is open.