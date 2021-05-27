Long weekend traffic enforcement initiatives a success

BC Highway Patrol officers continue to combat aggressive driving behaviour in the North Okanagan.

British Columbia Highway Patrol (BCHP) Falkland officers were active and visible on roadways in and around communities throughout the North Okanagan over the Victoria Day long weekend, targeting aggressive drivers, and conducting enforcement activities with the aim of improving safety on our roadways.

Between Saturday and Monday patrol officers recorded 165 speed related offences, 16 distracted driving charges, 14 seat belt violations, and conducted 9 impaired driving related investigations and 3 prohibited driving investigations.

Overall, it was a successful road safety weekend in the North Okanagan, states Sgt Roberts, NCO/IC of the RCMP British Columbia Highway Patrol Falkland. The current travel restrictions played a significant role in the reduced activity on our roadways I’m sure. We want to remind motorists that we all have a shared responsibility in keeping our roads safe. With May being Aggressive Driving Enforcement Month, the team will remain focused on reducing aggressive driving behaviour for the remaining few days.