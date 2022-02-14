Lumby Firefighter encourages others to Apply

If you are looking for a rewarding way to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of your community, becoming a paid-on-call firefighter may be for you. 18-year-old Olive Butler is a firefighter with the Lumby & District Fire Department and is sharing her experience in hopes of inspiring others to join.

Butler has been with the Lumby & District Fire Department since March 2021 and hit the ground running. In only ten months, she has completed multiple courses, including exterior firefighting, auto extrication, rope rescue, and first medical responder training. In addition to learning the theory and safe practices, she has already used these skills in numerous situations, like motor vehicle incidents, brush fires, and medical emergencies.

“The first year of being a Paid-on-Call Firefighter is quite fast-paced since there is a large base of knowledge and training required to respond to the variety of calls that we receive,” said Butler. “I am the type of person that always loves to be learning and applying it to the real world, so this position has been a very fulfilling addition to my life.”

In a paid-on-call hall, like Lumby & District, members still have regular day-jobs, some of which can seem unrelated in enhancing the duties of a firefighter. Butler is a lifeguard, so she knew her training in first aid would be beneficial, but she was surprised at how her experience as an entrepreneur has also come into use.

“I have a small business making and selling cosmetics. As a business owner, I have learned how to be adaptable, make strategic decisions quickly, and be confident with my choices. I have found that this translates to the scene of an emergency since you have to assess the situation and recall what you learned in training in a matter of moments, all while following the direction of the Incident Commander,” said Butler.

“People have skills that they may not know would be an asset to the fire department. Strength and stamina have their place, but we need a well-rounded group to handle different roles. Sometimes the smallest person is the one that can best fit in a confined space, or a person with a caregiving background may be the best person to offer compassion and reassurance during a medical emergency.”

Another highlight for Butler has been the comradery within the Fire Department.

“Everyone wants to lift you up and help you grow. I can always ask questions and know that I’ll be met with a genuine interest in helping me learn,” said Butler.

All three RDNO Fire Departments are currently accepting applications, and Butler has a simple message to people that are interested - “if you’re thinking about applying, do it!”

Paid-on-Call Firefighters are expected to respond to the Fire Hall in a timely manner, so applicants are advised to only apply to an RDNO Fire Department if they live within or nearby the fire protection zone.