Man badly burned in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for any information related to a suspicious occurrence in which a man was burned last night.
On Wednesday December 22, 2021 at approximately 2:20 a.m., emergency responders from the BC Ambulance Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the intersection of 32 Street and 25 Avenue where a man had been badly burned.
The victim, a 53-year-old from Vernon, was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance for treatment of serious injuries. The initial investigation led police to Polson Park where it is believed the man sustained his injuries.
Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any activity that led to the male being injured, and have not already spoken to investigators, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.
