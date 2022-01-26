Man charged after rash of break and enters in downtown Vernon
Police have arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for a series of recent break and enters in downtown Vernon.
Between the evening of January 17th, 2022 and the early morning hours of January 18th, 2022, police responded to a number of reports of damage and theft from businesses in the downtown area of Vernon. Over the course of the night, officers conducted investigations into break-ins at commercial properties in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue, 3300-block of 30th Avenue, and the 3400-block of 31st Avenue.
Evidence uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigations led the identification and arrest of a suspect. On January 18th, 45-year old Daniel Chester Lompart, was arrested by police and has been charged with the following:
- Break and Enter – 2 counts;
- Mischief – Damage to Property under $5000;
- Break and Enter and Theft;
- Possession of Stolen Property under $5000;
- Theft under $5000;
- Fail to comply with a release order – 2 counts
Property crime negatively affects not only our hard working business owners, but our entire community," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "The determined effort by our officers in collecting evidence, chasing down leads and sharing information ultimately led to the successful outcome of these investigations and demonstrates our commitment to apprehending those responsible for these crimes.
Mr Lompart appeared in court by way of tele-hearing and has been remanded in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on January 27th.