Man charged after rash of break and enters in downtown Vernon

Police have arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for a series of recent break and enters in downtown Vernon.



Between the evening of January 17th, 2022 and the early morning hours of January 18th, 2022, police responded to a number of reports of damage and theft from businesses in the downtown area of Vernon. Over the course of the night, officers conducted investigations into break-ins at commercial properties in the 2900-block of 30th Avenue, 3300-block of 30th Avenue, and the 3400-block of 31st Avenue.

Evidence uncovered as a result of the ongoing investigations led the identification and arrest of a suspect. On January 18th, 45-year old Daniel Chester Lompart, was arrested by police and has been charged with the following:

Break and Enter – 2 counts;

Mischief – Damage to Property under $5000;

Break and Enter and Theft;

Possession of Stolen Property under $5000;

Theft under $5000;

Fail to comply with a release order – 2 counts