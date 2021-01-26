Manslaughter charge laid in 2018 death

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have made an arrest as a result of an on-going investigation into the sudden death of a Vernon woman in March of 2018.

In the early hours of March 15th, 2018, police launched an investigation after an unresponsive female was brought to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The victim, Ms. Heather Barker, later succumbed to her injuries and a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation into her death was conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit.

The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of manslaughter in relation to Ms. Barker’s death and assault causing bodily harm as a result of a previous incident.

On January 22nd, 2021, 43-year old Shaun Ross Wiebe was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, and has been formally charged with manslaughter in Barker’s death and one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February of 2018.

Wiebe appeared on both charges before a Justice and was held in custody over the weekend where he will remain until his next court appearance on January 26th, 2021.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to offer our support to Ms. Barker’s family through this difficult time.