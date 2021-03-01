Meet the newest member of our Indigenous Policing Services

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to introduce Constable Kyle Camalush, our new liaison officer to the Okanagan Indian Band.

Kyle, as a member of our Indigenous Policing Services team, will facilitate the delivery of enhanced policing services to the OKIB community. In his role, Constable Camalush will be responsible to participate in consultative groups, engage with OKIB members and agencies, and to assist in identifying key issues facing the community. Through consultation, police and community partners are better able to collaboratively develop and implement strategies and initiatives that address those concerns.

"Kyle’s role will greatly assist our frontline officers to ensure the delivery of policing services that are effective, contribute to the safety, health, and well-being of the community, and are based on mutual respect and understanding," says Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Constable Camalush brings six years policing experience, most recently with the Barriere RCMP detachment where he worked closely with the Indigenous community.

"I worked in a similar position with the Simpcw First Nation, connecting with youth through the schools and cultural events," says Constable Camalush. "When I first started, the youth were hesitant to interact with the RCMP, but with time and much collaboration, we developed an open relationship. I feel grateful and honoured to be in this position where I’ll be able to learn from the OKIB community."

Through positive interaction, Constable Camalush hopes to strengthen existing relationships and establish new connections between police and the community.

"Over the coming weeks and months, I intend on meeting as many community members as possible. I am here for the community and encourage community members to reach out."

When not out-and-about in the community, Cst Camalush can be found at the new Public Safety Office, or you can connect with him at kyle.camalush@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.