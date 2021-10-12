Missing man found deceased
45-year old, Edgar
Bradley Raglan, who was reported missing to police on August 21st has been located, deceased.
On Monday, September 13th, 2021, the investigation led police to a rural area where the body of the deceased was discovered shortly after 9 p.m.
The death is not considered suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Mr Raglan's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
