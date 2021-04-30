Missing person to locate: Mathew Miles

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Sicamous resident.

Mathew Miles was last seen in Vernon on April 29th, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Description of Mathew Miles:

• 25 years

• 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)

• 161 lbs (73 kg)

• brown hair

• blue eyes



Police are very concerned for Mathew Miles’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mathew Miles is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).