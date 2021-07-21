Mobile immunization clinic returning to Armstrong

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will return to Armstrong on July 23 to offer vaccinations for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Armstrong area will be able to walk-up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

Drop-In Vaccinations

Location: Hassen Memorial Arena, 3315 Pleasant Valley Road

Time: Friday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Armstrong area who are born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.