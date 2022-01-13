Multiple collisions close highway

A multitude of single and multi-vehicle collisions led police to close a section of Highway 97 south of Vernon on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision in the northbound lane of Highway 97 near the intersection of Bailey Road. While enroute to the scene, police received additional reports of collisions occurring in the same area.



In a short period of time, over 10 vehicles were involved in either single-vehicle or multi-vehicle collisions along an approximately 1 kilometre long stretch of Highway 97. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and only minor injuries were reported to police in all of the incidents. The northbound lane of Highway 97 was closed completely to traffic for approximately two hours and southbound traffic was limited to one lane to allow police and other emergency responders to safely complete their work.

As of noon, police responded to a total of 9 motor vehicle collisions in the North Okanagan with no serious injuries being reported.

"As temperatures drop this evening, the slush and water that has accumulated on roadways is going to freeze causing ice to form on roadways," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "We are asking motorist to avoid travel in the area if possible. If you do need to travel, please use caution as sudden changes in weather can cause road conditions to deteriorate. Reduce your speed, leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the next, and adjust your driving to the cond