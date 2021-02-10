Nature Centre Program Comes to Life Online

Allan Brooks Nature Centre is ready to launch the first phase of a brand new online learning platform centered around British Columbia's science curriculum.

The new nature-based lessons have been created for teachers, in conjunction with the popular Nature in the Classroom presentations currently available. This project was originally created in response to the shift in learning that is taking place due to COVID-19.

"We are now reimagining what it means for students and teachers to experience education," says Manager Cheryl Hood. It is our goal to grow and develop this platform over the coming years and eventually generate student-led modules."

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre e-Learning platform provides big ideas relating to nature in a ready-to-use lesson format. The education team is currently beta testing the grade 4 model through a secure login with local teachers to ensure the content is effectively meeting their needs.

Some of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre e-Learning features include curated lessons that promote further investigation. There are pre-scaffolded science notebooks, giving students the opportunity to individualize their learning and engage with scientific practices. And built-in brain breaks allow the brain to shift networks and provide resting pathways a chance to be restored, fostering optimal level of attention and memory.

"Should the Grade 4 program prove to be a success, we will plan to move ahead to the next phase of development," adds Hood.

This project was made possible with the support of the Foord Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Canada, as well as the Jim and Laverne Popowich Foundation. It is through their generosity that the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society can bring nature to life for so many children.

For more information on how to access Allan Brooks Nature Centre Educational Programming and e-Learning platform visit abnc.ca.

ABNC is a registered charitable organization, located at 250 Allan Brooks Way, Vernon BC, open April through October.

For more information, contact Centre Manager Cheryl Hood at 250-260-4227.