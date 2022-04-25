Neuron Mobility to Launch Safety-First E-bikes in Vernon

Neuron Mobility is launching its first of a new fleet of safety-first e-bikes in Vernon on April 30, giving Vernon riders another safe and sustainable option to commute to work, visit local businesses and explore the city.

The program will provide residents with a multi-modal choice based on their preference and length of trip and provide riders with greater access to sustainable transport options, reducing the reliance on cars for shorter journeys.

Ankush Karwal, Head of Market for Neuron in Canada, said: “Safety remains our top priority. It dictates our e-bike design and also the way we operate them. Just like our e-scooters, our pedal-assisted e-bikes have been designed specifically for rental and rider safety and they are packed with a range of cutting-edge safety features.”

For the initial phase of the launch, the e-bike riding area will include Vernon’s downtown core and shared pathways leading into the city centre.

Vernon riders, who must be at least 16 years of age, can book an e-bike with the easy-to-use Neuron App for the same price as an e-scooter. Single trips cost C$1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and 35c per minute thereafter. More frequent users also have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in three-day, weekly, or monthly options.

Neuron's e-bikes are fitted with the same cutting-edge safety features that are found on its e-scooters, including Geofencing Control and a world-first Helmet Lock. Helmet use is mandatory in Vernon.

E-bikes also have a topple detection feature which alerts Neuron’s operations team if one has been left on its side so it can be repositioned safely. This feature has been well-received by pedestrian and accessibility advocates. A 911 Emergency Button feature can detect if a rider has had a fall and help call emergency services. The “Follow My Ride” feature allows riders to share their trip online with friends and family in real-time for added safety and peace of mind.

Neuron will host its next #ScootSafe event on April 30 as part of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North from 10am to 5pm. Riders and community members can learn more about Neuron’s e-bikes and the riding rules and safety best practices associated with them.