New art studio home for Vernon’s young creative community

Growing up in Vernon, community fuelled Noah MacLeod’s artistic bent.

But that community, built around friendships and creativity, was small. They lacked a youth-centric space in which to interact and the tools to nourish the imagination. And, for MacLeod, that simply wasn’t good enough.

Driven by the need for an open and accepting space that fosters youth creativity, MacLeod drafted a business plan and secured a lease on a cherished downtown studio. There, Local Losers, a small batch local t-shirt company, transformed into an art studio and supply store open to young Vernon creatives on June 1, 2021.

“For as long as I’ve been involved in the arts community, I’ve noticed there’s a lack of youth engagement in creative spaces. I’m trying to make a communal studio for people so they can connect socially and creatively,” says MacLeod.

Drawn to the location for its central location and accessibility, MacLeod took possession of the 30th Avenue property and former home of Five Fathoms Tattoo on May 1.

“Local Losers is bright and colourful. I hope that people will smile when they enter,” says MacLeod. “As people come into the studio, they’re greeted by an open and accepting environment that encourages creativity.”

When the space opens, clients gain access to equipment that they are unlikely to have in their personal studios. Local Losers supplies everything from paint and paintbrushes to print making materials and much more. In the future, the studio will welcome a digital studio with access to the Adobe Creative Suite.

In addition to providing tools and supplies to clients accessing the studio, Local Losers sells a diverse selection of affordable, high-quality art supplies.

Spurred on by supportive feedback, MacLeod intends to offer client workshops and classes when indoor gathering restrictions loosen. Led by pillars in the local artisan community and other talented artists with skills and techniques to share, the workshops revolve around Local Losers’ dedication to building a safe space for creative youths.

“I’ve been quietly presenting Local Losers to community members, businesses, and artists and have received incredible support,” says MacLeod. “I often heard that we have an excess of artists and not enough space to satisfy their needs.”

As for the name, MacLeod says it’s a relatable feeling for other creative youths.

“Local Losers originated with me and my high school friends. We were oddballs that were laser-focused on our creative pursuits,” says MacLeod. “We imagined ourselves shunning the traditional norms. We were young, excited, passionate people who sometimes felt like we were hanging out on the sidelines.”

But, when people walk into the bright and art-filled space, whether they relate to the name or not, they’re home.

“In this safe space, the only barrier is imagination.”

Local Losers is located at 3222 30th Ave. For more information visit Local Losers online at www.locallosers.ca or follow locallosersco on Instagram.