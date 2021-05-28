New homes for seniors coming to Vernon

Seniors living in Vernon will soon have access to 48 new affordable rental homes, with construction underway on a four-storey apartment building located in the city core.

“Seniors helped build our province, and they deserve quality housing options that let them live independently in their community,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “Building affordable homes for people across the province continues to be our priority. I’m excited for the seniors who will be moving into their new homes in Vernon.”

The housing project will provide 42 one-bedroom homes and six accessible one-bedroom homes for moderate and low-income seniors, including those with a disability. It will be operated by Vernon Pensioner’s Accommodation Society (VPAS).

Located at 3400 Coldstream Ave., the McCulloch II building will be in the downtown area, close to amenities such as transit, grocery stores and a seniors’ centre.

VPAS is receiving $5.2 million from the Province’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund to build the new homes.

The society provided the land for the project. The non-profit initiated the housing project following a housing study conducted in 2018 that showed a shortage of seniors housing in Vernon. The society had received a significant number of applications from seniors seeking affordable housing, which motivated it to apply to BC Housing for project funding.

“VPAS has been exploring and struggling to find ways to help alleviate the huge waiting list for people in need of low income/affordable housing for the past 20 years,” said Ray Ivey, president, VPAS. “Thanks to the anonymous support, the City of Vernon, the Province’s Community Housing Fund and BC Housing, we are very pleased to have finally received approval and funding for these much-needed 48 new affordable suites to be constructed right next to McCulloch Court. Special thanks to all staff, directors and everyone who contributed to moving this forward.”

The City of Vernon and the Regional District of North Okanagan have contributed a total of $404,000 in grants through waivers of development cost charges.

Seniors are expected to move into their new homes in summer 2022.

Including this new project, the Province is working in partnership to deliver approximately 460 new units of housing in Vernon.