No Winter Carnival Parade this year

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade will not be happening next month.

“We are so thankful for the guidance from Interior Health, we were only going forward with the parade if we could do it safely and if Interior Health feels we can’t, we understand their reasoning and their decision,” said Winter Carnival Executive Director Vicki Proulx.

"We have been working tirelessly with the help of Interior Health to come up with a way we could move forward with the parade, making it reverse, closing streets, making the route shorter. But the health authority feels at this time there are too many moving parts to keep it safe for the public and participants."

For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. The heart of Vernon Winter Carnival has been the parade – which is the only parade in Vernon and one of the only Winter parades in British Columbia.

“We will re-schedule the parade when it’s possible to do so," added Proulx. "Doesn’t matter the season, we’ll bring the Winter Carnival parade to the community as soon as we can.”

Vernon Winter Carnival 2021 – Wild West Carnival – presented by Valley First will still be hosting virtual events as well as a Drive Thru Ice Park in Polson Park featuring Ice Sculptures with the Wild West Theme.

Tickets are on sale now for virtual events and the Drive Thru Ice Park.