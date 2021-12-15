Nominations open d for Vernon’s 2021 Good Citizen of the Year

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Good Citizen of the year. “This initiative has been a long-standing tradition of the JCI Vernon, and we are excited to have Kidston and Company Lawyers be our title sponsor once again,” says Abby Lagerquist, Chair of the 2021 Good Citizen of the year Committee.

The committee is asking that all nominations include the First and Last Name of the Nominee as well as their contact information, Personal Characteristics of the nominee, Volunteer work performed, your contact information and any other details you may wish to add. All this information will be needed in order to take each nominee into consideration. Please email all nominations to jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com

“Our community is filled with many deserving, active volunteers. From large public events to small acts of kindness, we want to recognize those individuals who have gone above and beyond for our community. We understand this type of person doesn’t volunteer for the recognition and glory, so it will be incredible to acknowledge their contributions. On behalf of the recipient, $500 will be donated to a charity organization of their choice! Although one individual is chosen, all volunteer’s contributions are celebrated through the continuance of this award.”

The recipient will be “surprised” in late January early February. “Keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols, we will be thinking creatively on how we surprise the chosen Good Citizen. We are planning on having them escorted proudly in the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade which we are happy is returning.”

The deadline for Nominations is January 17, 2022.