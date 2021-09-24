iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
20°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Two Weeks Away

United Way

United Way British Columbia – working with communities in BC's Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver Island, invites you to the 20th Annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast on Thursday, October 7th from 6:30 to 9 am, at The Prestige Vernon Lodge.

This year's event, presented by Total Restoration Services - North Okanagan-Shuswap, will feature another exciting Drive-Thru experience with handouts, Tim Horton's coffee & treats, a breakfast bag packed with delicious food, plus coupons, and amazing grand prizes hidden in the bags, one of them being a Golden Ticket of $1,000 to invest with Valley First. All provincial health and safety protocols related to the ongoing pandemic will be adhered to.

This year's goal is to fundraise $25,000. All donations stay local and will support close to 20 charities and other initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in our region.

 

 

12