O'Keefe Ranch accepting donations for Blessing Backpack Program

O’Keefe Ranch Manager Sherrilee Franks is lending a helping hand this holiday season by collecting items for the Blessing Backpack Program put on by the Mission in Vernon.

Each year Sherrilee Franks and cousin Cindy Palazzo work to put together an average of 20 backpacks full of items for the Blessing Backpack Program to help the less fortunate in the Vernon community. Frank is setting up a drop off station at O’Keefe Ranch for items to be put into the backpacks. Franks knows that some people would like to help out but either don’t have the means of putting together a whole backpack full of items, appreciate the ability to give even if it is just one item. Every little bit counts!

Items that are still needed to complete the backpacks are razors, Handi-wipes, toques, gloves, notepads,pens, candy, nail files, lip balm, tooth brushes, tooth paste, hot pockets and socks. She is also asking that anyone who may have any extra backpacks to drop them off as well so that they have more to fill!

Items can be dropped off at O’Keefe Ranch at 9380 Hwy 97 on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM until December 19th. Donations can also be dropped off at Sherrilee’s Property Management company Keystone at 2-3310 Centennial Drive in Vernon between 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM Monday to Friday until December 19th. Spread the holiday cheer this season and join us in helping to support our special community.