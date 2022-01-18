O’Keefe Ranch to Host Several Vernon Winter Carnival Special Events

Blue Light Special

February 4, 5, 6, 11 and 13th 4:00 - 8:00 PM Admission by Donation

Chase away the winter blues at the O’Keefe Ranch Blue Light Special. Enjoy this family friendly activity and stay warm next to the bonfire, purchase s’mores, blue candy and hot chocolate from the General Store then wander down to the Pavilion to be fully immersed in a blue light show set to music. Show will repeat every hour so you can adjust your arrival time to what best suits you.

Film “Blue Steel” starring John Wayne

February 7 7:00pm - 9:00pm Ticketed Event: $10.00

Enjoy the 1934 Western film “Blue Steel” featuring John Wayne. Wayne plays a U.S. Marshal who is trying to capture the Polka Dot Bandit, who has taken off with $4,000. Appropriate for all ages. Stay warm indoors while watching this film and bring the family. Blue snacks available for purchase to keep the winter blues away

Blues Bands

February 8 & 10 7:00pm - 9:00pm Ticketed Event: $45

From 7 to 9, enjoy local Blues bands! Grab a drink from the licensed bar and enjoy the complimentary blue snacks to chase away the winter blues. Featuring Papa Dawg Blues Band and other talented Blues musicians!

Behind the Scenes Tour of O’Keefe Ranch

February 9 6:00pm - 9:00pm Ticketed Event: $55

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes? Now's your time to find out! Two groups of 25 will be escorted to the behind scene locations of the Ranch. Find out where the role play artists relax, see the costume room, find out what's behind the plexiglass - and the walls - of the historic buildings. There will be a break at the midpoint with blue refreshments before carrying on to more secrets.

Winter Blues Cowboy Music & Poetry

February 11 7:00pm - 9:00pm Ticketed Event: $40

Grab a drink at the licensed bar and some complimentary blue snacks then settle in to listen to an arrangement of 7 different poets and musicians as they provide you with some good old fashioned cowboy poetry and entertainment. Cowboy poetry began during the long cattle drives of the 19th century and yet cowboy poetry is contemporary. Only 50 tickets available. Featuring: Ken Mather, Din Woodie and trio, Jocelyn Winterburn, Butch Falk, and the O’Keefe Entertainers: Gus Hansen, Ellen Campbell, and Ethan Swift.

Tickets at www.ticketseller.ca