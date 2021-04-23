Off-roading impaired driver catches the attention of police

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m., an officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was conducting patrols in Coldstream when they observed a vehicle drive up a rocky slope and over the embankment of the Kalamalka beach parking lot and onto Husband Drive.

The officer initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle which had become trapped in the parking lot once the gate was closed and locked for the night. While interacting with the driver, it became apparent to the investigator that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and as a result of these observations, the officer initiated an impaired driving investigation.

After failing a breath test administered by the officer using a roadside screening device the driver, (a 21-year-old man), was issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.