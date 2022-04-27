Officers’ kind gesture rewarded with smiles

In a heartwarming act of kindness, several officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP went above and beyond to brighten the day of a Vernon family.

On April 6th, 2022, around 5 p.m., police received a report of a theft of a vehicle from a parking lot of a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street in Vernon. Shortly after receiving the call, police located the stolen vehicle nearby. A 32-year old woman was later arrested and faces potential criminal charges in relation to the theft.