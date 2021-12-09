iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-5°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Official results of Vernon's By-election

city of vernon

A final determination of Vernon’s 2021 by-election results was conducted on December 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., which confirmed that Teresa Durning is the Councillor Elect for Vernon City Council.

The following is a list of official results:

CANDIDATE NAME

NUMBER OF VOTES

DURNING, Teresa

443

LORD, Catherine

429

STRANKS, Ed

244

HENDY, Stephanie

108*

DEMERS, Kevin

103

MORROW, Jamie

83

FRANKS, Sherrilee

76

OLESEN, Erik

59

EVANS, Flora

53

GOURLEY, Arthur

28

WYLIE, Andy

6

*The final determination found that the number of votes reported for Candidate Stephanie Hendy was underreported by one (1) vote. This total has been updated to reflect a total vote tally of 108 for Candidate Hendy and does not materially change the outcome of the 2021 By-election results.

Councillor Elect Durning will be sworn into office at a Special Meeting of Council on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will take place in Vernon Council Chambers (3400 30th Street) and will be open to the general public.

Please note, capacity limits are in place for Council Chambers, in accordance with the City’s COVID safety plan. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis. For those who are unable to attend in-person, the meeting will also be livestreamed on the City’s website.

12