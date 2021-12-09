Official results of Vernon's By-election

A final determination of Vernon’s 2021 by-election results was conducted on December 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., which confirmed that Teresa Durning is the Councillor Elect for Vernon City Council.

The following is a list of official results:

CANDIDATE NAME NUMBER OF VOTES DURNING, Teresa 443 LORD, Catherine 429 STRANKS, Ed 244 HENDY, Stephanie 108* DEMERS, Kevin 103 MORROW, Jamie 83 FRANKS, Sherrilee 76 OLESEN, Erik 59 EVANS, Flora 53 GOURLEY, Arthur 28 WYLIE, Andy 6

*The final determination found that the number of votes reported for Candidate Stephanie Hendy was underreported by one (1) vote. This total has been updated to reflect a total vote tally of 108 for Candidate Hendy and does not materially change the outcome of the 2021 By-election results.

Councillor Elect Durning will be sworn into office at a Special Meeting of Council on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will take place in Vernon Council Chambers (3400 30th Street) and will be open to the general public.

Please note, capacity limits are in place for Council Chambers, in accordance with the City’s COVID safety plan. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis. For those who are unable to attend in-person, the meeting will also be livestreamed on the City’s website.