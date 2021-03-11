Online Crime Reporting coming to the North Okanagan

On Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will launch its new online crime reporting tool. Several Detachments in BC who have already enabled this tool have seen tremendous success.

As frontline RCMP officers’ investigative file loads increase, the BC RCMP have launched an on-line crime reporting website, which will enable the general public to report non-emergency, mostly property related crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer. The intent of the program is to free up frontline officers to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for pro-active policing initiatives.

The new online reporting system will allow non-emergency crimes to be reported online through the detachment website, freeing up time for frontline personnel to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies, states Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. This modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community.

Any resident or business owner in the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Detachment Area; the communities of Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, Spallumcheen, and Vernon, with a valid E-mail address will be able to access the tool, using a computer, smart phone, or tablet.

Specifically, citizens will be able to report the following crimes online:

- Lost or stolen items* under $5000

- Property/vehicle damage or vandalism that will cost less than $5000 to repair

- Lost or stolen license plates or decals

- Minor traffic related complaints

*Items cannot involve personal identity or firearms



While there will not be any direct follow up on these reports by an officer, we want the public to know the information they provide is valuable.

Information in crime reports is collected, reviewed and analyzed by a Crime Analyst enabling us to identify crime trends, direct resources, and disrupt criminal activity with a goal of reducing crime in the community. States Sgt David Evans, NCO/IC of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing.

The BC RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool can be found at:

https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

