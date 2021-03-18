Online crime reporting now available in the North Okanagan
Today, March 17th, 2021 marks the official launch of the Vernon North Okanagan's online crime reporting tool. (View previous news release)
As of today, residents in the North Okanagan can report less serious crimes to police online. The new Online Crime Reporting tool allows the general public to report non-emergency, mostly property related crimes that are not in progress, or require no further follow-up by a police officer. Specifically, citizens with a valid E-mail address are now able to report the following crimes online using a computer, smart phone, or tablet:
- Lost or stolen items* under $5000
- Property/vehicle damage or vandalism that will cost less than $5000 to repair
- Lost or stolen license plates or decals
- Minor traffic related complaints
- Items cannot involve personal identity or firearms
The Online Crime Reporting tool can be found here.