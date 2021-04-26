Osoyoos Indian Band-owned RV Park to respect provincial travel restrictions

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB), will respect travel restrictions imposed by the Province of British Columbia April 23 and cancel reservations booked for April 23 through May 25 for anyone travelling from outside the province’s Interior and Northern Health Regions — including those from outside the province.

“Although it is not obligated to support the provincial restrictions, Osoyoos Indian Band is taking this proactive step to provide for the safety of its members, operators and visitors and to ensure a successful summer season,” explained Mike Campol, OIB’s Chief Operating Officer.

Visitors already camping or residing within the park, located east of the Town of Osoyoos, will not be affected by the cancelations.

The Band also owns and operates Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Nk’Mip Vineyards and Nk’Mip Corner Convenience Store — all located near the Campground and all popular stops for campers and other visitors.

“Our members provide services to visitors at these businesses and deserve a safe and respectful work environment,” Mr. Campol said. “By supporting the provincial effort now, we expect to be able to safely and more fully provide services this summer.

“The alternative may be restrictions continuing into July and perhaps August.”

The Band expects the reduced revenues experienced now through May 25 will be recovered with an unrestricted summer season of travel.

Other nearby Spirit Ridge properties are leased and under outside management. The OIB understands umbrella organizations for these properties are encouraging operators to contact people from outside the regional zone who have a booking through May 25 and remind them that travel restrictions are in place.

The operators are also being asked to confirm that any new bookings through May 25 meet current guidelines and orders.

The Band, though its development corporation, also manages and operates two provincial parks — sẁiẁs near Osoyoos and sxʷ̌ əxʷnitǩ near Okanagan Falls. Both are subject to the provincial restrictions..

OIB-owned businesses — across 13 different lines including tourism, construction and commercial leasing — annually generate more than $28 million and help keep unemployment among its 540 members at below three percent.