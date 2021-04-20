Pair arrested in stolen vehicle

On Friday, April 16th, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., an officer from the North Okanagan RCMP, while conducting patrols, located a stolen vehicle parked outside Enderby residence. The vehicle was associated to a man wanted by police who was believed to be hiding out in the Enderby area.

Frontline officers, with assistance from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services, and RCMP Police Dog Services, established a perimeter in the area in order to contain the suspect and the vehicle. A nearby school was advised by police of the developing situation and as a precaution, learning activities at the location were conducted indoors for the remainder of the school day.

At approximately 2 p.m., the suspect exited the residence and allegedly drove away in the stolen vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect encountered a police roadblock and as he reversed, additional officers closed in behind the vehicle preventing its escape.

Once the vehicle was contained, the suspect, and a female passenger, abandoned it and continued their escape attempt on foot, stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. An RCMP Air Services helicopter in the area tracked the man’s movement and provided live updates on his location to officers on the ground.

Police converged on the man, who surrendered and was arrested without incident. The female passenger was located, and taken into custody, with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Services. We appreciate the patience and understanding of those who were affected as we worked to safely and successfully resolve the incident

The 29-year old man was arrested on several outstanding warrants and remains in custody at this time, he cannot be identified given he has not been charged for the new allegations which relate to possession of a stolen vehicle. The 32-year old woman has since been released without charges.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.