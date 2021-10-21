Paranormal Investigation at Historic O’Keefe Ranch

On Saturday, October 30th starting at 6:00 pm The Canadian Paranormal Foundation with the award-winning YouTube Show "We want to Believe" will be conducting a public presentation on their methodology of being a Paranormal Investigator.

We Want to Believe is a paranormal reality show that takes an un-Hollywood approach to the pseudoscience of paranormal investigation. Episodes chronicle investigations by writer/director/investigator Jason Hewlett, paranormal investigator Peter Renn and their team as they tackle hauntings, spectral encounters, Bigfoot, UFO sightings, and other high strangeness, No false evidence, no camera tricks or special effects — this is the real deal; what you see is raw and intact.

After the presentation, you can choose to join an actual investigation of the site to investigate some of the site's most active areas to see what we can find!

This event has been organized by The Canadian Paranormal Foundation and We want to Believe as a fundraiser for Historic O’Keefe Ranch. All proceeds will go to the maintenance and upkeep of the Ranch and it’s facilities and programs.

Paranormal Investigation will be held at the O’Keefe Ranch on October 30th and 24th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

The event is not suitable for those under the age of 16.

Tickets are limited, so make sure you book well in advance at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.