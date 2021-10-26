Pedestrian Safety Tips

October is pedestrian safety month and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding residents that road safety and reducing pedestrian collisions in our community is a shared responsibility.



Nearly half of all pedestrian involved collisions in British Columbia occur between October and January with weather, distractions; both driver and pedestrian, and failure to yield to pedestrians being the leading causes.

With the days becoming shorter, we are experiencing more darkness during our daily commutes, increasing the risk of pedestrian collisions, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These collisions frequently occur when drivers are turning at intersections or when a pedestrian is jaywalking, wearing dark clothing, or not paying attention. We need to prioritize pedestrian safety and do everything we can to prevent someone from becoming seriously injured, or killed.



Here are some general tips for both drivers and pedestrians:



Pedestrians:

Be bright. Wear light coloured, reflective or lit clothing whenever possible;

Be predictable; cross at crosswalks, do not jaywalk, and follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals;

Pay attention. Put your devices down, remove earbuds, watch for vehicles;

Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers;

Walk on sidewalks if available. If there’s no sidewalk, always make sure you’re walking towards oncoming traffic.

Drivers: