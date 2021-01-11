Planning and preparation key to backcountry safety

As of January 8, 2021, police have required assistance from local search and rescue organizations in reaching lost or stranded people on four occasions.



On both January 2nd, 2021 and January 3rd, 2021, Vernon Search and Rescue was mobilized to assist stranded snowmobilers in Hunter’s Range east of Enderby. The callouts continued on January 5th, 2021 when Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted police in locating a person in medical distress in the Fintry area of Westside Road. At the same time, Vernon Search and Rescue, who normally would respond to the Fintry area, was engaged in a search for a snowmobiler who had become stranded in the Lumby area.



We are incredibly fortunate to have these professional, dedicated, highly skilled volunteers with the training and capabilities they do, in our communities. Stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. If you need them, they will come, but those venturing into the backcountry are ultimately responsible for their own safety and by not taking any undue risks, and by being properly prepared, they can reduce the incidents of needing SAR.

Being properly prepared allows you to manage and reduce the risks of backcountry travel, and that means planning for what may happen, not simply what you think may happen. A sudden change in weather conditions or an unexpected event could turn a simple hike into a crisis, or cause you to become lost or injured and in need of rescue.