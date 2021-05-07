Plant Sale Fundraiser Returns to the Nature Centre

Back by popular demand, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hosting a 2-day plant sale fundraiser on May 15th and 16th.

In past years, the plant sale was held in conjunction with the Mega Garage Sale, but since the garage sale will be hosted virtually in the fall, the plant sale will be a stand-alone spring fundraiser for the Nature Centre.

“We are very fortunate that we can host many of our programs and fundraisers during the pandemic because they are held outdoors. The plant sale is very much like the farmer’s market, where tables will be spaced out in our roundabout giving plenty of room between customers and our volunteers. We’ll follow strict Covid protocols with one-way walking paths, social distancing and masks of course, but what we always have to our advantage is the great outdoors.” – Cheryl Hood, Centre Manager

Visitors can choose from a wide variety of perennials that grow well in our area, including pollinators and deer resistant plants. Knowledgeable volunteers will help you choose the right plants for your gardening needs.

“I encourage everyone to come and purchase plants, even those who are not known to have a green thumb. Spending time outside and in the garden is what we all need right now.” – Cheryl Hood

What’s more incredible, is that the plant sale is 100% organized by volunteers. Some volunteers have been contributing to the ABNC plant sale for 17 years. These very same volunteers have prepared all of the plants for sale – dividing the perennials, potting, sorting, labeling, watering, and transporting plants to the site. Then they will set-up, sell, and take-down the entire event. Staff will be on hand to help where needed but the volunteers at Allan Brooks Nature Centre are more than dedicated, they are instrumental in the success of the Centre and all of its fundraising efforts.

“Our volunteers contribute far more hours to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre than our staff do. We simply could not run the organization and all of the programs and activities without our volunteers. And for that, we are so grateful.” – Cheryl Hood

The plant sale will run from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, May 15th and 16th. Cash, credit and debit payments are accepted.

Staff will be working in the Interpretive Centre so guests can see the exhibits, live animals and The Nature Shop is restocked with new inventory. On Saturday, May 15th, guests can also join a Guided Walking Tour at 11:00 am for $5 per person (kids and members are free) and they can listen to a Nature Talk scheduled for 1:00 pm for free. The Interpretive Centre, Grasslands Trail, playground and picnic areas will be open all weekend, by donation.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre current hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm, (the Interpretive Centre will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Covid protocols will be in effect. Admission to the Centre is by donation. For more information about the Allan Brooks Nature Centre visit www.abnc.ca or contact Cheryl Hood, Centre Manager at manager@abnc.ca or call 250-260-4227. ABNC is located at 250 Allan Brooks Way, Vernon BC.