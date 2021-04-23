Pointing a fake firearm prompts a real police response

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, a member of the public called police to report that a woman had just pointed a handgun at her in the 1500-block of 32nd Street. The victim told police the female suspect, who was driving a small green car, stopped at the side of the road and began throwing items out of the passenger car onto the roadway and into the ditch.

When the suspect noticed the victim was watching her, the suspect took what appeared to be a black handgun out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed it at the victim. The suspect then reportedly got back into her vehicle and drove away southbound into Vernon.

Moments later, at approximately 5 p.m., the vehicle was located by a frontline member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue. Police successfully stopped and contained the suspect vehicle and the driver, a lone occupant of the vehicle, was safely arrested without incident. Investigators seized a small back BB gun while searching the vehicle.

In a dynamic and unfolding situation like this involving a potential weapon, we respond according to information available to us at the time, and not after the fact, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. To ensure public and police safety, we treat all firearms as real and loaded, until we prove otherwise.

A 35-year old Kelowna woman remains in police custody and the investigation continues.