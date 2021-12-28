Police called to knife report at bus loop
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man causing a disturbance at a downtown bus loop.
On Wednesday December 22, 2021 at approximately 7:20 a.m., frontline officers of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a bus loop at the intersection of 31 avenue and 30 street for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife.
Police responded and safely arrested the man who was held in custody while Vernon North Okanagan officers conducted their investigation. States Corporal Neil Body of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Thankfully no injuries were reported to police as a result of this disturbance.
Tyler Farran, 25, of Vernon is facing numerous charges including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property that is linked a downtown Vernon business. He is also facing charges of possessing stolen credit cards and possessing break-in instruments. He was held in custody to appear in court.