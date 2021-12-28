Police called to knife report at bus loop

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a man causing a disturbance at a downtown bus loop.



On Wednesday December 22, 2021 at approximately 7:20 a.m., frontline officers of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a bus loop at the intersection of 31 avenue and 30 street for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife.



Police responded and safely arrested the man who was held in custody while Vernon North Okanagan officers conducted their investigation . States Corporal Neil Body of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Thankfully no injuries were reported to police as a result of this disturbance .



Tyler Farran, 25, of Vernon is facing numerous charges including possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property that is linked a downtown Vernon business. He is also facing charges of possessing stolen credit cards and possessing break-in instruments. He was held in custody to appear in court.