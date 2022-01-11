Police determine death non-criminal



The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has concluded an investigation into the sudden death of a man found badly burned in downtown Vernon on December 22nd.

On December 22nd, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a man in medical distress at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon. The victim, a 53-year old Vernon man, was found to have sustained significant burns to a large portion of his body. The man was transported from the scene to hospital, where, sadly, he later died.

With support from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted into the circumstances leading up to the man’s death. Evidence gathered to date has led police to determine that criminality was not involved in his death.