Police incident ends safely in arrest
One person is in custody after an unfolding incident led to a large police response in a Vernon neighbourhood early Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 at approximately 12 p.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, supported by an RCMP Police Dog Service team, responded to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the Middleton Mountain area of Vernon. One person was safely taken into custody and police will remain in the area to complete their investigation.
"We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents there is no risk to the public," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Additional information will be released when available.
