Police investigate incident at skatepark

Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the skate park at Polson Park Tuesday evening. On March 16, 2021 at approximately 6pm, an altercation occurred between a woman and a group of youths over an alleged stolen skateboard. The woman saw the skateboard unattended on the grass near the skate park and believed it to be the same skateboard stolen from her son the week previously. When the woman went to retrieve the skateboard, she was surrounded by a group of youths. A confrontation occurred which resulted in the woman being struck in the face by one of the youth.

When a third party intervened, the group of youths fled. Said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, age 15 years, approximately 5’5 in height with blonde wavy hair wearing a blue sweater.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Constable Derzak at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.