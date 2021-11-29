Police investigate stabbing in Vernon

Police are continuing to investigate an incident where a man has was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon in Vernon on Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report that a man with stab wounds had entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon. The 38-year old victim was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.



During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.