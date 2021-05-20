Police investigate sudden death of child

On Sunday, May 16th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received information that a child had suffered serious injuries after falling from a 3 story residential building in Vernon the previous day.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the child’s injuries determined that at approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, the 2-year old child fell from a third floor window of a residence in the 3900-block of 29th Street. The child was transported to hospital and, sadly, later succumbed to their injuries.



This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroner’s Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, and when and by what means the child came to their unexpected death. Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.