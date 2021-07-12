Police investigate suspicious fires

Between August 23rd, 2020, and July 5th, 2021, the Lumby Fire Department and the North Okanagan RCMP have responded to several brush fires near Cedar Ridge Street in Lumby. Thankfully, in each instance, fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fires, preventing their spread to nearby properties.

The preliminary findings of the investigation suggest the fires have been deliberately set and police are now turning to the public for their assistance to identify who is responsible for the arsons.



Given the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, anyone carelessly or intentionally setting a fire is putting our entire community at grave risk, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. This dangerous behaviour is incredibly concerning, and we are asking anyone who may have information that will assist investigators in determining who may be responsible for setting these fires, to please contact the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 547-6184.



If you witness a wildfire To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.