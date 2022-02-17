Police investigating after senior falls victim to scam

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after an elderly resident was lured into an investment scam and conned out of thousands of dollars.

In the most recent incident, the victim, a Coldstream resident in her 80’s, was contacted by telephone and offered an investment opportunity promising a large return. The fraudster went as far as arranging to meet with the victim to pick up payment. Believing the opportunity was legitimate and too good to pass up, the victim accompanied the individual to the bank and withdrew and willingly turned over several thousands of dollars. Any further loss was prevented when a family member discovered the transaction after it had taken place and contacted police.



This type of fraud is not new, but the fact that someone would go to this extent, to show up at an elderly person's doorstep, is incredibly concerning, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Unfortunately, many frauds and scams are targeted at senior citizens who may be more vulnerable as they may be lonely, willing to listen, and more trusting than younger people. Talk to your elderly family members and help make them aware of common scams and what to look out for. By helping them to recognize the warning signs, they are more likely to reach out for more information and in a better position to protect themselves from becoming a victim.



Protect your senior loved one from falling victim to scams. Remind them:

Refuse to engage with anyone who calls or comes to the door selling anything or looking for donations is a good practice;

Never give credit card, banking, or other personal information out over the phone;

If an opportunity seems to good to be true, it probably is;

Government officials will never ask for payment over the phone;

Any investment/financial opportunities should be discussed with a trusted family member;

If you discover that fraud has occurred, or suspect you or a loved one are being targeted by a fraud, and you have not provided any personal information or lost any money, you can report the activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.



If you have lost money, or have provided personal or financial information, report the incident to your local police.