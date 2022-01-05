Police investigating death in downtown Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the discovery of a deceased person in downtown Vernon early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death in the 3300-block of 32nd Ave.

The intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Vernon is closed to foot and vehicle traffic and we are asking the public to avoid the area and choose alternate routes for travel at this time.

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers continue with their investigation.

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.