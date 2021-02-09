Police release composite sketch of suspect in assault investigation

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP releasing a forensic artist’s composite sketch of the suspect involved in a stranger assault that occurred on November 26th, 2020 in Polson Park.



(See previous release)



On November 26th, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the victim was walking her dog on a foot path in Polson Park when she was approached by a man. The man allegedly struck the victim, knocking her to the ground, where he continued to assault her. The victim fought back and was able to fend off the attack causing the suspect to flee the area.



The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5'10", slender build, short or balding hair, no facial hair, with a raspy voice. The suspect had a pale complexion, a gaunt face, and prominent facial bones. He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.



Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have given a ride to a person of this description from Vernon to Kamloops in the late afternoon or evening of November 26th, 2020.



If you are able to identify the suspect in the sketch, or have information related to the incident and have not already spoken to investigators, please contact Cst Brian Foster of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at (250) 545-7171.

