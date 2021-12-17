Police respond to serious pedestrian collision
Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a serious pedestrian involved collision in Vernon yesterday.
On Thursday December 16th, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m., emergency responders from the BC Ambulance Service, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to the parking lot of a business in the 2500-block of 53rd Ave where a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.
The victim, a 50 year old woman, was transported from the scene for treatment of serious, life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at scene and is cooperating with police who are continuing to investigate the collision.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and have not already spoken to investigators, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
