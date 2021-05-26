Police return two stolen bikes to their rightful owners

Officers from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit recovered the bikes while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 3900-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on April 9, 2021.

In addition to the bikes, police also seized an SKS rifle, ammunition, and a number of other stolen items from the location.

A 41-year old Vernon man was arrested at the time and faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Both bikes have been returned to their rightful owners who are very happy to have them back.