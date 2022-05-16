Police searching for missing teen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, Owen Miller. The 14-year old was last seen the evening of May 11th, 2022 and is believed to be in Vernon.



Owen Miller is described as:

14 years;

5 ft 8 in (172 cm);

120 lbs (54kg);

Brown hair;

Brown eyes

If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).