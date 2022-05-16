iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
17°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Police searching for missing teen

Screenshot 2022-05-16 082839

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing youth, Owen Miller.  The 14-year old was last seen the evening of May 11th, 2022 and is believed to be in Vernon.

Owen Miller is described as:

  • 14 years;
  • 5 ft 8 in (172 cm);
  • 120 lbs (54kg);
  • Brown hair;
  • Brown eyes

If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12