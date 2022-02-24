Police seek assistance locating missing woman
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Jessica Marie Henry. Henry was last seen in Vernon on February 21st, 2022.
Jessica Henry is described as:
- 33 years;
- Caucasian female;
- 5 ft 5 in (165 cm);
- 110 lbs (50 kg);
- Brown hair;
- Blue eyes.
Police and Henry’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Jessica Henry, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
