Police seek assistance locating missing woman

jessicahenry

 

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Jessica Marie Henry.  Henry was last seen in Vernon on February 21st, 2022.

Jessica Henry is described as:

  • 33 years;
  • Caucasian female;
  • 5 ft 5 in (165 cm);
  • 110 lbs (50 kg);
  • Brown hair;
  • Blue eyes.

Police and Henry’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Jessica Henry, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

