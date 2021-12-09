Police seize drugs, cash, and weapons

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit executed consecutive search warrants at 4 residences on 24th Avenue in Vernon on Thursday morning. On Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, shortly after 10 a.m., officers from The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with support of frontline officers, descended upon four separate properties in the 3000-block of 24th Avenue to execute three search warrants obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).



In each of the residences, police located undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, cash, several edged weapons, a firearm, and items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs.



A total of 19 people were arrested as a result of the coordinated warrant executions.



The search warrants come as a direct result of our ongoing efforts to target and disrupt drug trafficking and other criminal activity in our community, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We will continue to take aggressive action in an effort to reduce the supply of deadly illicit drugs being trafficked in our community."



6 of the arrested individuals were held in police custody throughout the day. All were later released and are expected to make their first appearance in court at a later date.



Police are continuing the investigation into possession for the purpose of trafficking and once complete, the RCMP will forward all of its findings to the BC Public Prosecution Service and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for further charge assessment.