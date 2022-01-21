iHeartRadio

Precautionary Water Quality Advisory Rescinded for Duteau Customers

buteau water advisory

Greater Vernon Water ihas rescinded the Precautionary Water Quality Advisory put in place on January 17 for customers in the Duteau Water Supply service area.

Flows at the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant and all levels of treatment have returned to normal.

Bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in the distribution system.

